Democrats Boycott Votes on Steve Mnuchin and Tom Price, Saying They “Misled the Public”

Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee have boycotted votes to approve the nomination of Tom Price as Health and Human Services secretary and Steve Mnuchin as Treasury secretary, denying Republicans the quorum needed to advance the nominees through committee. From the Huffington Post :

The Democrats allege that new reports on Price revealing that the congressman had bought stocks from a pharmaceutical company, Innate Immunotherapeutics, at a special discounted rate in 2016 prove that Price lied in his testimony to the committee. Mnuchin has also come under fire for telling the Senate Finance Committee that OneWest, the bank he led as CEO from 2009 to 2015, did not engage in the robo-signing of foreclosure and bankruptcy documents. Court filings have shown that the bank did.