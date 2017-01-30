 Trump SCOTUS pick: Tuesday 8 p.m.

Jan. 30 2017 11:58 AM

Trump to Announce Supreme Court Pick Tuesday in Prime Time

 

Justice Sheldon Cooper
Justice Sheldon Cooper, big ratings guaranteed.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Pool/Getty Images, CBS.

Just in Monday morning from our president, Twitter's @realDonaldTrump:

Prime time! It's Must See SCOTUS! Above is our best guess as to whom Trump will select: Sheldon Cooper, the character played by actor Jim Parsons on TV's highest-rated sitcom, The Big Bang Theory.

Pros: Will maximize attention, which is apparently POTUS's goal here. Cons: Probably believes in global warming and evolution given the whole science thing.

LOL. We like to have fun around here. Here's a podcast about the judges Trump is actually considering for the slot.