Trump to Announce Supreme Court Pick Tuesday in Prime Time
Just in Monday morning from our president, Twitter's @realDonaldTrump:
I have made my decision on who I will nominate for The United States Supreme Court. It will be announced live on Tuesday at 8:00 P.M. (W.H.)— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017
Prime time! It's Must See SCOTUS! Above is our best guess as to whom Trump will select: Sheldon Cooper, the character played by actor Jim Parsons on TV's highest-rated sitcom, The Big Bang Theory.
Pros: Will maximize attention, which is apparently POTUS's goal here. Cons: Probably believes in global warming and evolution given the whole science thing.
