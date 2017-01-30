Trump to Announce Supreme Court Pick Tuesday in Prime Time

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Pool/Getty Images, CBS.

Just in Monday morning from our president, Twitter's @realDonaldTrump:

I have made my decision on who I will nominate for The United States Supreme Court. It will be announced live on Tuesday at 8:00 P.M. (W.H.) — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

Prime time! It's Must See SCOTUS! Above is our best guess as to whom Trump will select: Sheldon Cooper, the character played by actor Jim Parsons on TV's highest-rated sitcom, The Big Bang Theory.

Pros: Will maximize attention, which is apparently POTUS's goal here. Cons: Probably believes in global warming and evolution given the whole science thing.