Gunman Charged With Deadly Quebec City Mosque Mass Shooting Appears to Be a White Nationalist

Canadian authorities indentified, on Monday, the alleged gunman who went on a deadly shooting spree in a Quebec City mosque on Sunday evening as 27-year-old Alexandre Bissonnette. Bissonnette faces six counts of first degree murder and five counts of attempted murder for opening fire in Cultural Islamic Center of Quebec, killing six with ages ranging from 35 to 70 years old and wounding eight more. Bissonnette, a white French-Canadian student at a local university, appears to have far-right, anti-immigrant views.

In the aftermath of the shocking attack, Fox News reported that the suspected shooter was Moroccan.

Suspect in Quebec mosque terror attack was of Moroccan origin, reports show https://t.co/oRzxGHEXDm pic.twitter.com/aEsEtccMvi — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 30, 2017

This turned out to be incorrect. The Moroccan man, who was at first considered a suspect by local authorities, was later classified as a witness who called 9-1-1 after the shooting. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described the shooting as a ‘"terrorist attack on Muslims” and world leaders expressed their solidarity. White House Press Secretary said Donald Trump spoke on the phone with Trudeau before offering this bit of nonsense. “It’s a terrible reminder of why we must remain vigilant and why the president is taking steps to be proactive instead of reactive when it comes to our nation’s safety and security,” Spicer said continuing to imply that the attack was somehow carried out by an external terrorist, rather than a homegrown white one.