Bill Belichick Just Donated His Powerboat to Charity

Jan. 30 2017 6:30 PM

632431614-head-coach-bill-belichick-of-the-new-england-patriots
A man who is about to donate his powerboat to charity.

Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Greatest NFL coach ever. Fashion plate. Friend of the 45th president of the United States. Philanthropist.

On Monday, Sail Newport announced that Bill Belichick had donated his powerboat to the public sailing nonprofit, where it will be used “in its youth and adult sailing programs, regattas, and sailing events.” The boat, named VI Rings, was repainted after the Patriots’ 2015 Super Bowl triumph—Belichick’s sixth as an NFL head coach or assistant. The 24-foot vessel is one of Belichick’s most prized possessions. In December, he wore a shirt emblazoned with the boat’s logo to a post-game press conference.

Belichick’s Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super LI on Sunday night in Houston, Texas. If the Patriots win, Belichick will not have to repaint his boat, as it is no longer his boat.

As of press time, Falcons head coach Dan Quinn had not donated any powerboats to charity.