Bill Belichick just donated his powerboat to charity.

On Monday, Sail Newport announced that Bill Belichick had donated his powerboat to the public sailing nonprofit, where it will be used “in its youth and adult sailing programs, regattas, and sailing events.” The boat, named VI Rings, was repainted after the Patriots’ 2015 Super Bowl triumph—Belichick’s sixth as an NFL head coach or assistant. The 24-foot vessel is one of Belichick’s most prized possessions. In December, he wore a shirt emblazoned with the boat’s logo to a post-game press conference.