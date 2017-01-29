Why #DeleteUber Took Off on Saturday Night: “I Don’t Need a Ride to Vichy”

Greg Baker/AFP/Getty Images

Drivers stand in solidarity with refugees coming to America in search of peace and safety and with those who are simply trying to return to their homes here in America after travelling abroad. We stand in solidarity with all of our peace-loving neighbors against this inhumane, cruel, and unconstitutional act of pure bigotry.

But as the old saying goes, one person’s inhumane, cruel, and unconstitutional act of pure bigotry is another person’s opportunity. So about a half hour after the work stoppage was scheduled to end, Uber’s New York Twitter account made this somewhat less-inspiring announcement:

Surge pricing has been turned off at #JFK Airport. This may result in longer wait times. Please be patient. — Uber NYC (@Uber_NYC) January 29, 2017

In light of Kalanick’s position on Trump and his company’s long history of scrapes with progressives, many people were unimpressed by Uber’s offer to provide travelers a cheap way out of the chaos at JFK. No one was less impressed than journalist Dan O’Sullivan, who accused the company of strikebreaking and urged his followers to “#deleteUber.”

As the hashtag #deleteUber began trending, the company attempted to clarify:

Last tweet not meant to break strike. Our CEO’s statement opposing travel ban and compensating those impacted: https://t.co/joWvPvux9J — Uber NYC (@Uber_NYC) January 29, 2017

Reached for comment, a spokesperson for the company provided a short additional statement suggesting Uber turned off surge pricing to allow more of its users to participate in the protest:

We're sorry for any confusion about our earlier tweet—it was not meant to break up any strike. We wanted people to know they could use Uber to get to and from JFK at normal prices, especially tonight.

The problem with this interpretation is that the price cut only affected people leaving JFK, not those arriving there to protest. Uber also pointed to the Facebook post from Kalanick that had been linked in its tweet, in which he states his opposition to Trump’s immigration ban and outlines the company’s plans to identify and compensate any Uber drivers affected by it. Kalanick also expressed a general philosophy for dealing with oppressive governments:

[W]e’ve taken the view that in order to serve cities you need to give their citizens a voice, a seat at the table. We partner around the world optimistically in the belief that by speaking up and engaging we can make a difference. Our experience is that not doing so shortchanges cities and the people who live in them.

He plans to use his place at Trump’s table to oppose the immigration ban, starting with the business advisory group’s first meeting on Friday. O’Sullivan, however, was unmoved, writing, "We've all read the statement. It makes clear that short of Armageddon, Uber is sticking with Trump for $$$ and influence."

We've all read the statement. It makes clear that short of Armageddon, Uber is sticking with Trump for $$$ and influence. #DeleteUber — HUNTER S. FAILSON (@Bro_Pair) January 29, 2017