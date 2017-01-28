Team Trump just "All Lives Matter"ed the Holocaust

On Friday, President Donald Trump issued a statement acknowledging International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the sort of annual formality that would pass without incident in most administrations. But the White House press release made a bizarre omission by failing to mention the six million Jews who were slaughtered by the Nazis.

Apparently not. Asked for an explanation by CNN, administration spokeswoman Hope Hicks told the news org that “despite what the media reports, we are an incredibly inclusive group and we took into account all of those who suffered.” She then sent the reporter a link to an article on Huffington Post UK noting that Hitler massacred 5 million others, including “priests, gypsies, people with mental or physical disabilities, communists, trade unionists, Jehovah's Witnesses, anarchists, Poles and other Slavic peoples, and resistance fighters.”