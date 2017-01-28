Iran retaliates against Trump order by banning U.S. visitors.

VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO/AFP/Getty Images

Iran is pushing back against the United States for its ban on arrivals from seven Muslim-majority countries by banning U.S. citizens from entering the country. “The United States government's decision to restrict Muslims’ traveling to American, though for a temporary three-month period, is a flagrant insult to the world of Islam and the great Iranian nation, in particular,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.



"While respecting the American people and distinguishing between them and the hostile policies of the U.S. government, Iran will implement the principle of reciprocity until the offensive U.S. limitations against Iranian nationals are lifted," the statement said.

The move comes less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries—Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen—for at least 90 days.

Two travel agencies said they were specifically instructed by Etihad Airways, Emirates and Turkish Airlines not to sell U.S.-bound tickets to Iranians, even if they hold valid visas. AFP talked to an Iranian who is a student in California who says her return ticket has been cancelled. “I had a ticket for Turkish Airlines on February 4, but it has been cancelled,” the woman, who did not want to be identified, said. “I’ve informed the university officials by mail and they were surprised. They are going to send me a letter so I can try fly from Europe.”

Iran is by far the country most affected by the ban considering that around 35,000 of its citizens travel to the United States ever year. “There is a sense of bewilderment, as well as a sense of injustice” because Iran was included in the list, Trita Parsi, president of the National Iranian American Council, said.