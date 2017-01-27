Trump’s Voter Fraud Numbers Are Apparently From a Random Guy With an App

Alex Wong/Getty Images

On Friday morning, just a day after Vice President Pence told members of Congress that the Trump administration is planning a “full evaluation” of “the overall integrity of our voting system,” President Trump tweeted about a voter fraud reporting app called VoteStand, whose creator, Gregg Phillips, claims to have found 3 million incidences of illegal votes in November’s election:

Look forward to seeing final results of VoteStand. Gregg Phillips and crew say at least 3,000,000 votes were illegal. We must do better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2017

For the third time this week, Trump appears to have been watching cable news, specifically CNN's New Day, where Phillips was grilled by Chris Cuomo on Friday morning, when he sent out that tweet:

Anyway, if you want to know what got the Commander-in-Tweet going on that tangent this morning, it was @NewDay https://t.co/JrQ1wHtDAB — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) January 27, 2017

Phillips, a Republican Party operative and the former managing director of a pro–Newt Gingrich super PAC who CNN probably shouldn't even be elevating with an interview, began claiming that 3 million illegal immigrants voted soon after the election. His comments were relayed across the fringe right-wing media, including InfoWars:

Completed analysis of database of 180 million voter registrations.



Number of non-citizen votes exceeds 3 million.



Consulting legal team. — Gregg Phillips (@JumpVote) November 11, 2016

@curtdogslow Only 3 million we can ID. Up to 42% more cant be identified with a reasonable measure of certainty. — Gregg Phillips (@JumpVote) November 12, 2016

We have verified more than three million votes cast by non-citizens.



We are joining .@TrueTheVote to initiate legal action. #unrigged — Gregg Phillips (@JumpVote) November 13, 2016

Although Trump cited an alleged anecdote from the German golfer Bernhard Langer as proof of mass fraud in a meeting with House and Senate leaders on Monday, the Daily Beast has reported that Phillips seems to be the original source of Trump’s repeated claim that millions of illegal immigrants voted in the election:

Days after Phillips claimed, without providing any evidence, there had been 3 million illegal voters, Trump wrote, “If the election were based on total popular vote I would have campaigned in N.Y. Florida and California and won even bigger and more easily.”

Days later, Trump was still thinking about it. “In addition to winning the electoral college in a landslide,” he tweeted on Nov. 27, “I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally.”

He added, “It would have been much easier for me to win the so-called popular vote than the Electoral College in that I would only campaign in 3 or 4-states instead of the 15 states that I visited. I would have won even more easily and convincingly (but smaller states are forgotten)!”

In his interview with Cuomo, Phillips says analyzing data from his app to reach a conclusion will take several months—but nevertheless continues to claim that he has already determined 3 million illegal immigrants voted.

Phillips has also said since November that the data will eventually be released to the public in a form that will allow people to identify specific voters Phillips claims voted improperly.

On his Twitter account, Phillips has also repeatedly claimed that the Obama administration's Department of Homeland Security tried to hack Georgia’s election results and perhaps the results in other states.

No matter what Obama or anyone else says, the only entity that hacked election systems was Obama's Department of Homeland Security. — Gregg Phillips (@JumpVote) December 30, 2016

GIANT STORY:



Obama hacked GA election system.



Guarantee ALL the rest were hacked.



48 states let them in under the guise of helping! — Gregg Phillips (@JumpVote) December 9, 2016