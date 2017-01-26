Trump personally asked Park Service head for more favorable Inauguration crowd photos.

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

I’m not sure of how best to tell you this, so it seems the best way is to give it to you straight. We need to talk about Donald. He can’t get over the size of his inauguration. The latest example of Trump’s inaugural crowd obsession, which he has addressed in some form or another every day since becoming president, comes via the Washington Post, which reports that Trump, searching for evidence that his crowd was the biggest and baddest ever, personally ordered the acting director of the National Park Service to send over additional photographs of the event to the White House.

Trump spoke on the phone some 24 hours after taking the highest office in the land to director Michael Reynolds, a 30-year veteran of the Park Service, in the hopes that agency had some more photos that would show the media was shortchanging the size of his inauguration. Trump also apparently complained that the agency’s Twitter account retweeted a less flattering side-by-side picture of his 2017 crowd and Obama’s first inaugural in 2009. Reynolds sent the pictures to the White House through the Interior Department.

“White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the call simply demonstrated that Trump’s management style is to be ‘so accessible, and constantly in touch,’” according to the Post. Sarah, blink twice if the president’s standing right behind you. “He’s not somebody who sits around and waits. He takes action and gets things done,” Sanders said.