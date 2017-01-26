Someone Please Change the Channel on the White House TV

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

On Thursday morning, Donald Trump tweeted this out about an op-ed Chelsea Manning wrote criticizing Barack Obama’s legacy:

Ungrateful TRAITOR Chelsea Manning, who should never have been released from prison, is now calling President Obama a weak leader. Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017

Ignore for a minute both the suggestion, coming from Trump of all people, that there is something untoward about calling Obama weak, and the notion that “traitors” ought to at least be polite enough to send thank you cards to the governments they try to undermine. As some noted on Twitter, Trump’s tweet came just minutes after a Fox News report on Manning that appeared to use the same language:

14 minutes apart: Fox says "ungrateful traitor," Trump says "ungrateful traitor," Fox says "weak leader," Trump says "weak leader." pic.twitter.com/f7urTOUG1L — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 26, 2017

As our Elliot Hannon and others discovered on Tuesday, Trump also tweeted out numbers on Chicago’s violence that appeared to be taken straight from that night’s broadcast of The O’Reilly Factor:



Here was the graphic on The O'Reilly Factor just over an hour before Trump started tweeting Chicago crime statistics https://t.co/KMYxDiRHOa pic.twitter.com/NwPXeIT3G2 — Michael Calderone (@mlcalderone) January 25, 2017

It was expected, of course, that Fox News would adopt and promote the Trump administration’s talking points. But Trump, as president, getting his talking points from Fox News is something else entirely. In August 2015, Trump famously said that he got his military advice from watching cable news. Now, with all of the intelligence and expertise presumably available to him in the White House, that level of reliance on cable will evidently continue. Finally we have a president who, just like real Americans, learns much of what he needs to know about the world from Fox & Friends.