Scientists: World Closer to Doomsday Than It’s Been Since the 1950s

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Citing President Donald Trump’s “careless rhetoric” on nuclear weapons and climate change, the culture’s growing distrust of scientific expertise, as well as a generally darkening global security landscape, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists moved its famous “doomsday clock” to 2½ minutes to midnight this morning, 30 seconds closer than last year and the closest it’s been since the height of the Cold War.

Joshua Keating Joshua Keating is a staff writer at Slate focusing on international affairs.

The clock, first introduced in 1947, is a metaphor for how close we are to planetary destruction. The closer the minute hand is to midnight, the higher the risk. For most of its history, particularly during the Cold War, the Bulletin emphasized the risk of catastrophic nuclear war, but in recent years it has also taken risks like climate change and the spread of chemical weapons into account. The closest it’s ever been to total destruction was two minutes to midnight in 1953, following the first hydrogen bomb test. The farthest was 17 minutes in 1991 following the end of the Cold War. For the past two years it’s been at three minutes, the closest since 1984, due largely to the international community’s failure to address the threat of climate change. The Bulletin didn’t consider the Paris Climate Agreement and the Iran nuclear deal sufficient grounds for improvement to move the minute hand last year.

Advertisement



This is the first time it’s been moved 30 seconds rather than a full minute in either direction. Rachel Bronson, the Bulletin’s publisher, said this was meant to suggest that the threats the world faces are becoming more complex and that the “expertise needed has to be precise.”

Board chairman and past Slate contributor Lawrence Krauss suggested at today’s unveiling in Washington that while governments have pursued dangerous policies in the past, there’s never been this much concern about the individual leaders in power. This is the “first time the words and stated policies of one or two people placed in high positions have so impacted on our conception of the existential threats the world faces,” he said, referring to Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The statement from the Bulletin’s science and security board cited Trump’s “ill-considered comments about expanding the US nuclear arsenal” and his “troubling propensity to discount or outright reject expert advice related to international security, including the conclusions of intelligence experts.” Referring to both leaders’ seeming openness to a new nuclear arms race, Krauss said that Putin and Trump “can chose to act together as statesmen or act as petulant children threatening our future.”

On the plus side, the statement noted that “the climate change outlook was somewhat less dismal,” with CO2 emissions essentially flat in 2016 compared with the previous year. But the new U.S. administration’s skepticism about environmental science and hostility to international climate agreements have made the kind of reductions needed to prevent catastrophic climate change less likely.

Krauss also discussed a host of future threats, including the misuses of biotechnology and cyberattacks. He said that the cyberattacks directed against the U.S. presidential election by Russia “highlight the vulnerability of critical information systems.” Similar attacks against power grids or military systems could have much more dangerous consequences.

I asked board member Thomas Pickering, formerly U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, to compare this moment to the early 1950s, when the clock was last this close to midnight.