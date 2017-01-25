What Life Is Like for the Refugees Donald Trump Will Ban

Photo by DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump is today expected to issue an executive order temporarily banning most refugees and blocking visas from being issued to anyone from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. This move will do far less to deter violence, extremism, and terrorism than punish victims of those forces. In fact, many of those needing asylum are fleeing some of the very same groups the U.S. is fighting. Here’s a brief look at the conditions in those seven countries:

Iraq

Advertisement



Iraq was already one of the world’s top refugee-producing countries under Saddam Hussein’s rule, and the 2003 U.S. invasion made things worse, with around 15 to 20 percent of the country’s population displaced either internally or externally by sectarian violence and the collapse of public order. More than 3 million people have been displaced in Iraq since ISIS fighters began taking over parts of the country in 2014, including the more than 160,000 displaced by the recent fighting in Mosul. Many of those displaced have fled the possibility of massacre, torture, or enslavement by ISIS or sectarian killings by pro-government militias.

Iran

The U.S. saw a major influx of refugees and immigrants from Iran following the 1979 Islamic revolution, many of them religious minorities, young men fleeing military service, or professionals seeking education and job opportunities in the U.S. Numbers of asylum seekers from Iran have fallen off in recent years, though discrimination against women and minorities as well as persecution of the political opposition continues to be dire. Even after the 2015 deal lifting sanctions on Iran’s nuclear program, the U.S. and European Union continue to maintain sanctions on Iran for its human rights practices.

Libya

Advertisement



According to the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, more than 2.5 million people in Libya are in need of protection or assistance as a result of the country’s ongoing violence. The political chaos in the country since the overthrow of Muammar al-Qaddafi in 2011 has escalated to a state of virtual civil war, with rival governments claiming legitimacy and a patchwork of local militias, including ISIS, fighting for territory. According to Human Rights Watch, “Forces engaged in the conflict continued with impunity to arbitrarily detain, torture, unlawfully kill, indiscriminately attack, abduct and disappear, and forcefully displace people from their homes.”

Somalia

Sudan

Advertisement



Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced in Sudan by armed conflicts, particularly the government’s attacks on civilians in the South Kordofan, Blue Nile, and Darfur regions, including indiscriminate bombings, the deliberate destruction of villages, and sexual violence. Activists and human rights defenders, particularly women, have faced harsh crackdowns as well. The country’s president, Omar al-Bashir has been charged with genocide by the International Criminal Court.

Syria

More than 400,000 people in total have been killed in Syria since the civil war broke out in 2011, according to the U.N.—hundreds in the recent fighting in Aleppo alone. Civilians have faced airstrikes (including the deliberate targeting of hospitals), barrel bombings, deliberate starvation, the continuing use of chemical weapons, torture, and sexual violence by Bashar al-Assad’s forces, as well as violence from ISIS and other rebel groups More than 4 million people have fled Syria since 2011, most of them living in neighboring Lebanon, Jordan, Turkey, and Iraq. Millions more are displaced within the country.

Yemen