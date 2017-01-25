Trump still thinks torture works.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Back in November, Donald Trump told the New York Times that his nominee for secretary of defense, James Mattis, had changed his thinking on the efficacy of torture. He was particularly impressed that the general known as “Mad Dog” had told him, “give me a pack of cigarettes and a couple of beers and I do better with that than I do with torture.”

Joshua Keating Joshua Keating is a staff writer at Slate focusing on international affairs.

This was reported by some at the time as Trump backing away from his promise to resume methods including waterboarding and rethinking his confidence on the campaign trail that torture works. But it seems it wasn’t such an about-face after all:

"When ISIS is doing things that no one has ever heard of, since medieval times, would I feel strongly about waterboarding?" Trump said. "As far as I'm concerned, we have to fight fire with fire."

Trump's argument was that ISIS is beheading people and posting the videos online, but that the United States is "not allowed to do anything."

"We're not playing on an even field," Trump said. "I want to do everything within the bounds of what you're allowed to do legally. But do I feel it works? Absolutely, I feel it works."

Trump did say that he would consult with his Cabinet secretaries, all of whom said during their confirmation hearings that the administration should not resume waterboarding.