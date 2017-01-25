Trump is planning a federal investigation into mass voter fraud, which does not exist.

On Wednesday morning, Donald Trump announced plans to launch a federal investigation based on one of the central lies of his campaign and the Republican Party’s rhetoric over the past several years: the notion that voter fraud is a massive and evidently well-hidden epidemic.

I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and....

even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!

This, of course, has not stopped Trump from insisting that illegitimate voters significantly influenced the results of November’s election. On Tuesday, it was reported that Trump privately told congressional leaders in a meeting that “between 3 million and 5 million illegal votes caused him to lose the popular vote.” Clearly, Clinton’s vote win bothers him personally, despite his victory. He now plans to use the levers of federal government power to nurse his wounded ego and, perhaps, put alternative facts about the prevalence of voter fraud into circulation.