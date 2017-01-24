It’s Happening. Trump to Sign Temporary Immigration Ban Targeting Muslims, Blocking Refugees

If you thought, or perhaps just hoped, Donald Trump’s gnarled nastiness on the campaign trail would be softened by hushed reverence of the White House, five days into real life under Trump it’s pretty clear the scowl and the bark are here to stay. What’s worse is that at every crossroads of the campaign Trump opted to delve deeper into the political darkness of division and now he’s systematically enshrining our worst collective demons into law. Next up appears to be the Trump’s call to block many Muslim immigrants and refugees from entering the country.