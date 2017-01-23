Trump’s First Monday in Office: Dismantling Trade Agreements

Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump is expected to take two steps to begin the upending of American trade policy very soon—perhaps as soon as Monday. One, an executive order withdrawing the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which Barack Obama championed, is expected to be issued Monday according to CNN’s Jake Tapper.

Sr WH official: POTUS's first executive action on Monday will be to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, per @JDiamond1 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 23, 2017

The other, an executive order to begin the process of renegotiating NAFTA, may also come down as early as Monday per NBC:

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order as early as Monday stating his intention to renegotiate the free trade agreement between the United States, Canada and Mexico, a White House official told NBC News.

Eliminating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which was crafted by former President Bill Clinton and enacted in 1994, was a frequent Trump campaign promise.