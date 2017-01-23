Trump’s First Monday in Office: Dismantling Trade Agreements
President Trump is expected to take two steps to begin the upending of American trade policy very soon—perhaps as soon as Monday. One, an executive order withdrawing the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which Barack Obama championed, is expected to be issued Monday according to CNN’s Jake Tapper.
Sr WH official: POTUS's first executive action on Monday will be to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, per @JDiamond1— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 23, 2017
The other, an executive order to begin the process of renegotiating NAFTA, may also come down as early as Monday per NBC:
President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order as early as Monday stating his intention to renegotiate the free trade agreement between the United States, Canada and Mexico, a White House official told NBC News.
Eliminating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which was crafted by former President Bill Clinton and enacted in 1994, was a frequent Trump campaign promise.
As NBC writes, it is unclear what Trump specifically plans to tackle in the renegotiations. "Trump has said little about what improvements he wants, apart from halting the migration of U.S. factories and jobs to Mexico." NBC also reports that Trump plans to immediately begin negotiating trade agreements bilaterally with TPP signatories. He is expected to meet with union leaders on Monday as well.