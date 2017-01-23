Trump, Again, Falsely Claims He Lost the Popular Vote Because of Millions of Fraudulent Votes

On Monday evening, during a meeting with congressional leaders from both parties, Donald Trump, despite having now ascended to the presidency—which is the actual point of running for president—couldn’t help himself and relitigated campaign trail gripes and highlighted his own bizarre personal hang-ups by again, falsely claiming that the only thing that kept him from winning the national popular vote was millions of fraudulent votes cast for his opponent, Hillary Clinton. Trump lost the overall tally by more than 2.8 million votes. It still smarts apparently.

