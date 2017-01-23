Trump, Again, Falsely Claims He Lost the Popular Vote Because of Millions of Fraudulent Votes
On Monday evening, during a meeting with congressional leaders from both parties, Donald Trump, despite having now ascended to the presidency—which is the actual point of running for president—couldn’t help himself and relitigated campaign trail gripes and highlighted his own bizarre personal hang-ups by again, falsely claiming that the only thing that kept him from winning the national popular vote was millions of fraudulent votes cast for his opponent, Hillary Clinton. Trump lost the overall tally by more than 2.8 million votes. It still smarts apparently.
This bit of general Trump psychosis reporting comes from the Washington Post:
Two people familiar with the meeting said Trump spent about 10 minutes at the top of the gathering with Republican and Democratic lawmakers rehashing the campaign. Trump also told them that between 3 million and 5 million illegal votes caused him to lose the popular vote. The discussion about Trump's election victory and his claim that he would have won the popular vote was confirmed by a third person familiar with the meeting.
According to HuffPo, Trump said 3-to-5 million “illegals” voted for Clinton, an apparent (pejorative) reference to undocumented immigrants living in the U.S. Trumps cockamamie theory would mean that, oh, some 4.5 percent to 7.5 percent of Hillary Clinton’s votes were “fraudulent.” That is, of course, insane. There is just about as close to zero evidence as statistically possible of systematic voter fraud of any kind.