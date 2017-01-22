Experts: Women’s March on Washington Was Three Times Larger Than Inauguration

Mario Tama/Getty Images

It wasn’t even close. Around three times as many people attended the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday than took part in President Trump’s inauguration the day before, according to crowd counting experts cited by the New York Times. Overhead photographs already appeared to show that there were way more people on the streets of Washington, D.C. on Saturday than on Friday. Webcam shots also seemed to show there were more people on the National Mall on Saturday than Friday. Crowd scientists are now confirming what seemed obvious to the naked eye.

Marcel Altenburg and Keith Still from the Manchester Metropolitan University in Britain took a careful look at photos and videos of the National Mall and surrounding area and estimated there were around 160,000 people right before Trump began speaking. In comparison, there were at least 470,000 people in the same area at around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

