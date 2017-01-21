What Donald Trump Supporters in D.C. Thought of the Women’s March

Aymann Ismail

Fujila, from California: “I think it’s great. I believe in women’s rights, but I also believe in Trump. That’s why I’m out here. I’m not here to protest. I’m just here to support women’s rights. I think it’s a little bit overboard, I really do. We shouldn’t express ourselves like this. So far it’s been civil so I’m enjoying being here.”

Aymann Ismail

Holton, 12, from California: “It’s irritating, I think. We are trying to get into the museum [National Museum of American History], and the line is really long right now. I don’t know what they are parading for. Donald Trump won fair and square, and so there’s no reason for the parade. We sat through Obama, so you have to sit through Donald Trump. It’s our turn. We won. Suck it up.”

Aymann Ismail

Advertisement



No name given: “I think this is great and creative, but they are just making noise about something that they can correct themselves.”

Aymann Ismail

Nolan, from Wisconsin: “What they are fighting for is good but doesn’t get enough attention.”

Aymann Ismail

Tate, from Georgia: “I just don’t understand why they are marching. I don’t know what rights they are losing or what’s being threatened.”

Drew, from Georgia: “The only thing I can see that might be threatened is abortion rights, a little bit. Most of this is not necessary at all.”