Watch Madonna Drop F-Bomb Live on CNN During Women’s March on Washington
Madonna was sure to express herself during a surprise Saturday appearance at the Women’s March on Washington. And the pop icon didn’t hold back on her feelings, even dropping in a few expletives during a fiery speech that was carried live on C-Span, CNN, and MSNBC. After the third “fuck,” MSNBC and CNN cut away from the remarks and CNN apologized.
“It took this horrific moment of darkness to wake us the fuck up,” Madonna said. “Let’s march together through this darkness and with each step know that we are not afraid, that we are not alone, that we will not back down, that there is power in our unity and that no opposing force stands a chance in the face of true solidarity. And to our detractors that insist that this march will never add up to anything, fuck you. Fuck you. It is the beginning of much-needed change, change that will require sacrifice.”
After CNN cut away from her remarks, Madonna continued and said at one point that she had “thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.” But lest anyone think the pop icon was advocating violence she was sure to note that “I know this won’t change anything” and told the crowd that “We cannot fall into despair.” She then went on to perform, including a version of her classic hit, “Express Yourself.” She ended the song with a new line: “Donald Trump, go suck a dick.”