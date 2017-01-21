Watch Madonna drop F-bomb live on CNN during Women’s March on Washington.

Madonna was sure to express herself during a surprise Saturday appearance at the Women’s March on Washington. And the pop icon didn’t hold back on her feelings, even dropping in a few expletives during a fiery speech that was carried live on C-Span, CNN, and MSNBC. After the third “fuck,” MSNBC and CNN cut away from the remarks and CNN apologized.

“It took this horrific moment of darkness to wake us the fuck up,” Madonna said. “Let’s march together through this darkness and with each step know that we are not afraid, that we are not alone, that we will not back down, that there is power in our unity and that no opposing force stands a chance in the face of true solidarity. And to our detractors that insist that this march will never add up to anything, fuck you. Fuck you. It is the beginning of much-needed change, change that will require sacrifice.”

