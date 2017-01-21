Trump Deletes One of First Tweets as President After Writing He Is “Honered” to Serve
Donald Trump may want to start using spellcheck before posting a tweet now that he is president. On his first full day as commander-in-chief, Trump posted on his old account a tweet that read, “I am honered to serve you, the great American people, as your 45th President of the United States!” Twelve minutes later, he erased that tweet and fixed the spelling before posting it again.
Saving this for postority. pic.twitter.com/wmnanHjPWF— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 21, 2017
I am honored to serve you, the great American People, as your 45th President of the United States!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 21, 2017
Trump then posted the same message to his new @POTUS handle, with the correct spelling.
I am honored to serve you, the great American People, as your 45th President of the United States! pic.twitter.com/BVtt7lSrlA— President Trump (@POTUS) January 21, 2017
The deletion of the tweet raised questions about whether Trump can do that now that he’s president or whether getting rid of a tweet would violate the Presidential Records Act that requires all communications from or received by the president to be preserved.