 Trump deletes tweet after writing he is honered to serve.

Trump Deletes One of First Tweets as President After Writing He Is “Honered” to Serve

Trump Deletes One of First Tweets as President After Writing He Is “Honered” to Serve

Slate
The Slatest
The Slatest
Your News Companion
Jan. 21 2017 2:02 PM

Trump Deletes One of First Tweets as President After Writing He Is “Honered” to Serve

632251764-president-donald-trump-and-first-lady-melania-trump
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump thank guests during the inaugural Freedom Ball at the Washington Convention Center on Friday in Washington.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Donald Trump may want to start using spellcheck before posting a tweet now that he is president. On his first full day as commander-in-chief, Trump posted on his old account a tweet that read, “I am honered to serve you, the great American people, as your 45th President of the United States!” Twelve minutes later, he erased that tweet and fixed the spelling before posting it again.

Trump then posted the same message to his new @POTUS handle, with the correct spelling.

Advertisement

The deletion of the tweet raised questions about whether Trump can do that now that he’s president or whether getting rid of a tweet would violate the Presidential Records Act that requires all communications from or received by the president to be preserved.

Daniel Politi has been contributing to Slate since 2004 and wrote the Today’s Papers column from 2006 to 2009. Follow him on Twitter.