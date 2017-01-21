National Park Service resumes tweeting after shutdown following anti-Trump messages.

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (L), Stelios Varias

All the Interior Department Twitter accounts were back online Saturday after they were suddenly shut down Friday following two retweets of messages that were not exactly friendly to the new president. The National Park Service apologized on Saturday for what it called “mistaken RTs from our account yesterday.”

We regret the mistaken RTs from our account yesterday and look forward to continuing to share the beauty and history of our parks with you pic.twitter.com/mctNNvlrmv — NationalParkService (@NatlParkService) January 21, 2017

On Friday the National Park Service surprised many by retweeting a journalist who had posted side-by-side photos of the crowds at Barack Obama’s 2009 inauguration and President Donald Trump’s inauguration.The account had also retweeted a message that referenced how certain sections, including civil rights and climate change, had been removed from the White House website following the inauguration.

Compare the crowds: 2009 inauguration at left, 2017 inauguration at right.#Inauguration pic.twitter.com/y7RhIR2nfC — Binyamin Appelbaum (@BCAppelbaum) January 20, 2017

Civil rights, climate change, and health care scrubbed clean from White House website. Not a trace. https://t.co/Nc9zNIyN3d — Anne Trumble (@annetrumble) January 20, 2017

Advertisement

