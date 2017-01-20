Trump’s Inaugural Address Covered Topics Such as “Carnage,” “Decay,” and “Blood”

 Video: Trump inaugural address. Carnage, tombstones, decay, and blood.

Jan. 20 2017 12:55 PM

We'll have more detailed analysis of Donald Trump's grim, revenge- and nationalism-oriented speech later Friday, but for now, here's a sampling of words that appeared therein:

  • "Poverty"
  • "Rusted-out"
  • "Tombstones"
  • "Gangs"
  • "Drugs"
  • "Carnage"
  • "Depletion"
  • "Disrepair"
  • "Decay"
  • "Ravages"
  • "Destroying"
  • "Bleed"
  • "Blood"
One of Trump's lines, in fact, was almost identical to one delivered by the villain Bane in The Dark Knight Rises.

Make America bleed blood again! Carnage.