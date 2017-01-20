Trump’s Inaugural Address Covered Topics Such as “Carnage,” “Decay,” and “Blood”
We'll have more detailed analysis of Donald Trump's grim, revenge- and nationalism-oriented speech later Friday, but for now, here's a sampling of words that appeared therein:
- "Poverty"
- "Rusted-out"
- "Tombstones"
- "Gangs"
- "Drugs"
- "Carnage"
- "Depletion"
- "Disrepair"
- "Decay"
- "Ravages"
- "Destroying"
- "Bleed"
- "Blood"
One of Trump's lines, in fact, was almost identical to one delivered by the villain Bane in The Dark Knight Rises.
Make America bleed blood again! Carnage.