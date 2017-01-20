For the Love of God, Enough Already About the Peaceful Transition of %^*$ing Power

Rob Carr/Getty Images

CNN, the TV network that most fully represents the outdated political-journalistic establishment ethos that if two people disagree on something the truth must be somewhere exactly halfway between them, had a theme Friday:

Advertisement



"It's not about the man, but about one of our greatest American traditions, which is the peaceful transition of power." —Bakari Sellers, CNN, 9:01 a.m.

"[Obama staffers] said George W. Bush and his team set the gold standard for a peaceful transition." —Dana Bash, CNN, 9:19 a.m.

"It really represents, in the most stark way, the peaceful transfer of power." —Jake Tapper, CNN, describing Obama and Trump riding to the inauguration together, 9:35 a.m.

"That was a pretty amazing shot when you consider the history of these four individuals and this very majestic transfer of power here in the United States." —Wolf Blitzer, CNN, 9:44 a.m.

"President Obama has really done everything he could do try to help the transition, to try to smooth the waters and have this be as peaceful and as constructive a transition as possible." —Jake Tapper, CNN, 9:45 a.m.

"That was a moment, indeed, that really symbolizes this transfer of power in Washington." —Wolf Blitzer, CNN, 9:53 a.m.

"Today is about ceremony, majesty, transition of power." —John King, CNN, 10:06 a.m.

"To me ... the epitome of the peaceful transference of power ... was that moment when the Trumps arrived at the White House and were greeted by the Obamas." —Michael Smerconish, CNN, 10:17 a.m.

"As we've been talking about all morning, this is a moment of history, of peaceful transfer of power." —Jeff Zeleny, CNN, 10:19 a.m.

"Yet another reminder that today is about transfer of power, a ceremonial day." —John King, CNN, 10:38 a.m.

"We are seeing a military helicopter taking a president off after a peaceful transition." —Dana Bash, CNN, 12:47 p.m.

"You have to give President Obama a lot of credit. Right after the election he wanted to have that gracious peaceful transfer. He made it happen. He made it work. And the new president, President Trump, is grateful for that." —Wolf Blitzer, CNN, 12:48 p.m.

"It is goosebump-inducing knowing [that members of the military] are all here ... taking part in this beautiful celebration, this peaceful transition of power." —Brooke Baldwin, CNN, 3:48 p.m.

"What is significant about this beautiful part of our transfer of power is that Americans and citizens all over the world who are watching us are really getting a look at now-President Trump." —David Gregory, CNN, 3:53 p.m.

In summary, it is apparently beautiful/majestic that a racist and alleged sex criminal who appears poised to engage in historically epic personal corruption was able to take power without immediately triggering a civil war.