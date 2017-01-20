The Pastor Who Just Gave a Private Sermon to Trump Is a Real Piece of Work

Pastor Who Just Gave Private Sermon to Trump Believes Catholic and Mormon Churches Were Created by Satan
Donald Trump just finished attending a private service at St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C. If all went according to schedule, the sermon during that service was delivered by a supporter of his named Robert Jeffress, who leads a megachurch in Dallas. Here's some stuff that Jeffress has said in the past:
- The Catholic Church was created by Satan.
- The Mormon Church was created by Satan.
- Islam was created by Satan and promotes pedophilia.
- There is a "link between homosexuality and pedophilia."
Advertisement
So much Satanry and pedophilia out there! Gotta stay on your toes.