 Jason Chaffetz shakes Hillary Clinton's hand, vows to investigate her emails.

Congressman Assures Fans He Was Thinking About Clinton‘s Emails While Shaking Her Dirty, Corrupt Hand

Congressman Assures Fans He Was Thinking About Clinton‘s Emails While Shaking Her Dirty, Corrupt Hand

Jan. 20 2017 5:57 PM

Jason Chaffetz
House Judiciary Committee member Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) questions Internal Revenue Service Commissioner John Koskinen during a hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill September 21, 2016 in Washington, DC.

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

On Friday, Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz promised his Instagram followers that, despite the existence of video footage in which he is seen shaking Hillary Clinton's hand, he is staying focused on the former presidential candidate's emails. “So pleased she is not the President,” the head of the House Oversight Committee wrote, below a post screengrabbing his moment of physical contact with Clinton's palm and fingers. “I thanked her for her service and wished her luck. The investigation continues.”

Last month, Chaffetz told Fox News, “We can’t simply let this go. If the president or the president-elect wants to pardon Secretary Hillary Clinton for the good of the nation, that is their option. But I have a duty and an obligation to actually fix the problems that were made with Hillary Clinton.”

So pleased she is not the President. I thanked her for her service and wished her luck. The investigation continues.

A photo posted by Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) on

Earlier this month, Chaffetz threatened to subpoena the head of the nonpartisan Office of Government Ethics, who had said that Trump needs to divest from his businesses in order to be in compliance with the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution. Chaffetz also explained recently that any potential investigation of Trump's finances by his committee would be a “fishing expedition.”