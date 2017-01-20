Congressman Assures Fans He Was Thinking About Clinton‘s Emails While Shaking Her Dirty, Corrupt Hand
On Friday, Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz promised his Instagram followers that, despite the existence of video footage in which he is seen shaking Hillary Clinton's hand, he is staying focused on the former presidential candidate's emails. “So pleased she is not the President,” the head of the House Oversight Committee wrote, below a post screengrabbing his moment of physical contact with Clinton's palm and fingers. “I thanked her for her service and wished her luck. The investigation continues.”
Last month, Chaffetz told Fox News, “We can’t simply let this go. If the president or the president-elect wants to pardon Secretary Hillary Clinton for the good of the nation, that is their option. But I have a duty and an obligation to actually fix the problems that were made with Hillary Clinton.”
Earlier this month, Chaffetz threatened to subpoena the head of the nonpartisan Office of Government Ethics, who had said that Trump needs to divest from his businesses in order to be in compliance with the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution. Chaffetz also explained recently that any potential investigation of Trump's finances by his committee would be a “fishing expedition.”