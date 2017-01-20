 Inauguration protests in D.C. are getting ugly.

Jan. 20 2017 11:55 AM

Inauguration Protests in Downtown D.C. Are Getting Ugly

The scene at 12th and L streets NW in downtown D.C.

Christina Cauterucci

The crowds for the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump may be underwhelming, but D.C. is far from a ghost town Friday morning. Activists have flooded various areas of downtown Washington, D.C., with some of the protests, as noon approached, resulting in arrests. Here’s video shot around 11:50 a.m. by Slate's Aymann Ismail:

This morning, we've seen some activists shut down several checkpoints for crowds trying to enter the National Mall. In Dupont Circle pro-legalization activists have been handing out joints. And in the area around Franklin Square, police are now containing a group of protesters after several acts of destruction, including broken windows at a Starbucks, a smashed bus shelter, and—seriously, protesters?—a flaming Washington City Paper newspaper bin.

By around 11:20 a.m., police had amassed near a group of protesters at 12th and L streets NW and blocking reporters from getting too close. “Preserve the Constitution, and free our friends,” activists outside the blockade chanted. And also: “don’t hurt them!” And also, at the reporters in the vicinity: “Fuck the corporate media!” Around 11:35, a police officer whipped out his extendable baton with a flourish, like it was a light saber.

And as several reporters are tweeting, police trying to clear the area have broken out the pepper spray, and have begun to detain some protesters:

And a few blocks to the east, here was a protest making its way out of D.C.’s Chinatown:

Here's more video from Aymann Ismail of the police around 12th and L, where one apparently injured protester was wheeled out on a stretcher:

This post is being updated.

