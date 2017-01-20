Trump Officially Becomes First President to Have Appeared in Several Soft-Core Porn Videos

As far as historians are aware, the just-inaugurated 45th president of the United States is our country's first chief executive to have appeared in three soft-core pornographic videos, including one that CNN has described as depicting "nude women seductively rubbing themselves in different scenarios." (Trump is fully clothed in the videos and does not appear, himself, in any sex scenes. The three videos were produced by Playboy and were released in 1994, 2000, and 2001.)