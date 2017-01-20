 Donald Trump, the first porn president.

Trump Officially Becomes First President to Have Appeared in Several Soft-Core Porn Videos

Trump Officially Becomes First President to Have Appeared in Several Soft-Core Porn Videos

Slate
The Slatest
The Slatest
Your News Companion
Jan. 20 2017 12:00 PM

Trump Officially Becomes First President to Have Appeared in Several Soft-Core Porn Videos

160930_slatest_pxxxatrump.jpg.crop.promoxlarge2_1
Did someone order a president?

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images, Lisa F. Young/Thinkstock.

As far as historians are aware, the just-inaugurated 45th president of the United States is our country's first chief executive to have appeared in three soft-core pornographic videos, including one that CNN has described as depicting "nude women seductively rubbing themselves in different scenarios." (Trump is fully clothed in the videos and does not appear, himself, in any sex scenes. The three videos were produced by Playboy and were released in 1994, 2000, and 2001.)