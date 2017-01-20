It’s a big day for Donald John Trump. The new president doesn’t seem like the nervous type, but as he listened to the Missouri State choir and prepared to take the oath of office, he seemed … just a tad … scared? Are our eyes deceiving us? Are we projecting our own terror into his quiescent brain? Perhaps he’s just swaying contemplatively to the beautiful music. Perhaps he’s moved by the solemnity of the historic moment. Or perhaps that fidgety shifting in his seat, that involuntarily opening and closing of his mouth, and that spooked nod mean Trump is staring into a future he hasn’t fully appreciated until now. What do you think: Does Donald Trump look scared?