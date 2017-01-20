More People Are Looking at a Petition to Release Trump’s Tax Returns Than Trump’s White House Bio
While Donald Trump’s administration has tweaked and/or trashed large portions of the official White House website, there is one section that has remained intact. As Politico reported Friday afternoon, the Obama-era petition platform “We the People” is still open for business. The two petitions available for users to sign at the moment: “Immediately release Donald Trump's full tax returns, with all information needed to verify emoluments clause compliance” and “Divest or put in a blind trust all of the President's business and financial assets.”
As of 4 p.m. EST, the former petition—which requires an additional 90,000-plus signatures to trigger an official response from the White House—was the second-most-popular page on any federal government website, behind only the landing page of whitehouse.gov. Twenty minutes later, it was pushed into third place by Trump’s “America First Energy Plan.” The fourth-most-popular page is Melania Trump’s White House bio. The fifth-most-popular page is Donald Trump’s bio.