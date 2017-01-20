More People Are Looking at a Petition to Release Trump’s Tax Returns Than Trump’s White House Bio

As of 4 p.m. EST, the former petition—which requires an additional 90,000-plus signatures to trigger an official response from the White House—was the second-most-popular page on any federal government website, behind only the landing page of whitehouse.gov. Twenty minutes later, it was pushed into third place by Trump’s “America First Energy Plan.” The fourth-most-popular page is Melania Trump’s White House bio. The fifth-most-popular page is Donald Trump’s bio.