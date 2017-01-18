Patty Murray Really Grilled HHS Nominee Tom Price on His Health Stocks

On Wednesday morning, Senator Patty Murray of Washington subjected Health and Human Services nominee Rep. Tom Price to a tough line of questioning on his trading of health stocks while serving on the Health subcommittee of the Ways and Means committee. Specifically, Murray inquired about Price’s purchase of stocks in Innate Immunotherapeutics, an Australian biotech firm, after Price had, by his own admission, received information from Rep. Chris Collins, who sits on the firm’s board:

Murray also slammed Price for investing in Innate Immunotherapeutics while working on the 21st Century Cures act, which contains provisions that could benefit the company. Price has faced criticism for this and other trades made while serving on the committee that could conflict with his position as Health and Human Services should he be confirmed. According to Stat, Price currently holds stock in over 40 companies that could be seen as conflicts, including Pfizer and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

