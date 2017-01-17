Alt-Right Leaders Launch a New, SEO-Optimized Website for Their Vile Views

DAVID MCNEW/AFP/Getty Images

On Monday, Richard Spencer, New Jersey Institute of Technology lecturer Jason Jorjani, and Swedish New Right figure Daniel Friberg launched altright.com, a site aimed at bringing together “the best writers and analysts from Alt Right, in North America, Europe, and around the world.” The site’s launch had previously been discussed by Spencer in an Atlantic piece on his move to Alexandria, Virginia, a suburb of Washington DC:

“What I want for this is to be a one-stop shop,” Spencer said. “So basically if you’re already in the alt-right, this will be a great place to just learn about what’s happening. If you just heard about the alt-right, just because of the URL, hopefully this will be the top hit on Google.”

Quotidian SEO concerns aside, Jorjani and Spencer have more exalted goals for their collaboration. Jorjani, an Iranian American academic, runs Arktos, which bills itself as the main publisher in English of works from the European “New Right.” Arktos has translated works by Alexander Dugin, the right-wing Russian philosopher whose ultra-nationalist views have been influential on the alt-right, and has published Spencer’s former intellectual mentor Paul Gottfried. Jorjani describes Arktos as “the leading press of the alt-right.”

Advertisement



As of now, most of the site’s content is recycled material from Friberg’s Arktos publishing house, Spencer’s other publication, Radix Journal, the alt-right online media network Red Ice, and Occidental Dissent, a white nationalist blog run by altright.com’s news editor Hunter Wallace. A Wallace post originally published at Occidental Dissent disparages the Deploraball scheduled for the night before the inauguration featuring alt-right figures Milo Yiannopoulos and Mike Cernovich as “alt-light,” a term Spencer has used to describe people he sees as the movement’s hangers-on. “The Alt-Light has also hitched its wagon to ‘free speech,’” Spencer told the Daily Beast in December. “The catch is, there’s clearly some free speech they don’t like, particularly regarding race and Jewish activism and influence.”

“I have no interest in pozzed conservatism,” Wallace writes in his post. “Pozzed” is a word used to insult people infected with HIV/AIDS and is thus a homophobic reference to Yiannopoulos, who is gay, and who Wallace jokes might attack the event’s protesters “with his purse.”

According to The Atlantic, Spencer will be pumping out this kind of content from a presumably pricy townhome in Alexandria he intends to use as “a kind of office-salon hybrid for the alt-right.” His move speaks to both the kind of money the movement seems to have sloshing around and the extent to which the alt-right’s leaders would like to draw themselves closer—literally—to the halls of power. Continuing to gain influence will require adopting the cerebral tone that, apart from Wallace’s post, characterizes altright.com so far.