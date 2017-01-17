President of Russia Defends Incoming U.S. President From Rumor That He Paid Prostitutes to Pee on Each Other
The big news in Washington, D.C., last week was that U.S. intelligence officials may or may not have shown Donald Trump a private investigator's report describing unsubstantiated rumors that Russian operatives under the direction of Vladimir Putin recorded a video of prostitutes peeing on each other in Trump's presence in 2013. This sexy(?) peeing is purported to have taken place in a Moscow hotel—the famed "Russian honey trap in which the honey is made of prostitute urine," as Cold War spies called it. Anyhoo, Russian president and alleged chief pee-master Vladimir Putin has finally addressed the situation, and he is denying everything, including the very premise that Donald Trump would ever interact with a prostitute. Per the Interfax news agency via Bloomberg:
"[Trump] has been involved with beauty contests for many years and has met the most beautiful women in the world,” Putin said. “I find it hard to believe that he rushed to some hotel to meet girls of loose morals, although ours are undoubtedly the best in the world."
So, there you go. There you have it.