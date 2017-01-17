Maine Gov. LePage Says Civil Rights Hero John Lewis Should Thank GOP for Ending Slavery

Paul LePage, the half-cocked uncle who always ruins Thanksgiving and also happens to be the Republican governor of Maine, tells it like he sees it, and how he sees it is usually a bit racist. Sometimes more than a bit. That makes him a hero to a handful who, like the two-term governor, are pretty fired up to, at last, take their bigotry out for a spin in the new Trump-infused America where acts of racism are no longer racist.