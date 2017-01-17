 DeVos says states don’t have to comply with federal law protecting disabled students.

DeVos Says States Shouldn't Have to Comply With Federal Law Protecting Disabled Students

Jan. 17 2017 10:30 PM

Betsy DeVos, Donald Trump's pick to be the next Secretary of Education, testifies during her confirmation hearing.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The hits keep on coming at Secretary of Education nominee Betsy DeVos’ confirmation hearing Tuesday. The Trump pick to lead America’s classrooms appeared to get tripped up when answering a question from Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine about whether all schools receiving federal funding should be required to comply with the requirements of the 1990 Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

“I think that is a matter that is best left to the states,” DeVos replied.

Advertisement

Uh oh.