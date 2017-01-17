DeVos Says States Shouldn't Have to Comply With Federal Law Protecting Disabled Students
Betsy DeVos fails @timkaine's test at Senate hearing: pic.twitter.com/qnyFZgc52X— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 18, 2017
The hits keep on coming at Secretary of Education nominee Betsy DeVos’ confirmation hearing Tuesday. The Trump pick to lead America’s classrooms appeared to get tripped up when answering a question from Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine about whether all schools receiving federal funding should be required to comply with the requirements of the 1990 Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.
“I think that is a matter that is best left to the states,” DeVos replied.
Uh oh.
Stunning: Maggie Hassan (who has a disabled son) realizes that DeVos doesn't know the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act exists. pic.twitter.com/ht2dK9iqL8— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) January 18, 2017