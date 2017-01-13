Trump Locates Another Famous Black Man With No Public Policy Experience to Work on "Inner City" Issues
Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development is, incredibly, Ben Carson—a retired neurosurgeon with no experience in housing or development work who himself said as recently as November that he was not qualified for the job.
Today Trump found someone to help Carson out with the gig. It was, of course, beloved radio and television host Steve Harvey.
My meeting with @realDonaldTrump ... pic.twitter.com/Tz2O2W3a5n— Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) January 13, 2017
Harvey does have a foundation that runs mentoring events for underserved youth. Still: The president-elect is calling in the host of Family Feud to help out the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.