Today In Conservative Media: Spanking CNN

As this busy week of news winds down, conservative media remains focused on other media organizations. On Fox News, Sean Hannity called BuzzFeed a “propaganda arm of the Democratic party” and said, “The liberal, alt-left media is in meltdown mode because Donald Trump put them on notice that he's not going to take their BS anymore.” After Rep. Paul Ryan’s Thursday night CNN town hall, a conservative activist told SiriusXM radio show Breitbart News Daily that Paul Ryan should have considered not participating “in light of what happened this last week and the hit job that CNN did on President-elect Trump.” The Daily Caller ran a post titled “Neil Cavuto Spent A Whole Segment Verbally Spanking CNN — ‘Payback’s A B***h,’” which rehashed the Fox News host’s three-minute spiel about CNN. Cavuto opened by asking, "How's all that going down, CNN? How does it feel to be dismissed, or even worse, ignored?" and went on to show clips of President Obama saying things like, "Look, if I watched Fox News, I wouldn't vote for me either."



Up-and-coming conservative commentator Tomi Lahren dedicated part of her Blaze show on Thursday night to media organizations, including Buzzfeed, which she called a “trash blog site who can’t control their tears during Obama’s farewell,” and said CNN wasn’t much better. In the segment, which circulated widely on Facebook on Friday, Lahren said if the media can’t report news “honestly and fairly” then they should “get the hell out of the business.”

Conservative media also focused on TV glitches that happened on C-SPAN and MSNBC. Both were chalked up to simple technical difficulties. A post on Hannity’s website titled “WATCH: Hilarious Glitch In MSNBC Feed Repeats Word 'Russia' Over And Over Again” noted: The “ironic thing is that it was difficult to tell the difference between the glitch and MSNBC's actual programming.”

