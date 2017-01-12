Today in Conservative Media: No Fans of Cory Booker

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Conservative media continued to denounce the provenance, content, and publication of a document alleging that President-elect Trump collaborated with the Russian government during his campaign because he was being blackmailed.

On the SiriusXM radio show Breitbart News Daily, former U.N. ambassador John Bolton, whom Trump considered for secretary of state, questioned whether President Obama’s administration could have been behind the document’s release. “It must have leaked out of somewhere,” Bolton said. “Maybe it was the Obama White House. What a surprise that would be, right? But this was somebody’s effort, I think, to impugn Trump’s character.”

On Fox News, Sean Hannity slammed the “alt-radical left press” for covering the document. He said, “The media has continually proven they are incapable of treating President-elect Donald Trump or any Republican fairly. What we saw from CNN and BuzzFeed should serve as a warning to the incoming Trump administration.” Hannity ended the segment by advising Trump to “ignore these people,” saying they “don’t deserve” journalistic access.

