Trump’s Law Firm Was Named “Russia Law Firm of the Year” in 2016

Is Donald Trump a Manchurian candidate being blackmailed by Vladimir Putin via pee video? Personally, I don't think so! He and his advisers do have a lot of nonsecret connections to Russia, though, and another one popped up humorously on Wednesday at the press conference in which Trump outlined his sham of a plan to "isolate" himself from Trump Organization–related conflicts of interest while in office. A lawyer named Sheri Dillon from the firm Morgan Lewis was on hand to discuss aspects of the situation. Here's a boast on Morgan Lewis' website that Google sleuths found almost immediately: