How Little Did Trump Actually Speak at His Own Press Conference?

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Donald Trump held his first press conference as president-elect on Wednesday, despite having been elected more than two months ago. Before today, the last time he held a press conference was July 27, 2015. Since then, Trump took part in three presidential debates, visited Mexico, had his hot-mic Access Hollywood tape aired, was accused of sexual assault several times, and criticized Clinton for going so long without a press conference; his campaign manager was revealed to have had ties to Ukraine, the New York Times found he may have avoided paying taxes for two decades, and the intelligence community concluded that Russia hacked the election to help him win.

So when Trump finally held his first formal post-election press conference, the press had plenty to ask him. It was surprising, then, that so many people appeared at the podium who were not Donald J. Trump. Incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer, VP-elect Mike Pence, and Trump lawyer Sheri Dillon each took to the dais during the press conference, the latter for an extended period of time.

After so much anticipation for this presser, we wondered how much Trump, the guy who ostensibly should be answering the questions, actually spoke compared to his friends on stage. Here’s the breakdown of the 62-minute event:

Trump: 8 minutes for opening remarks, 29 minutes for answering questions; in total 60 percent of the conference

Spicer, Pence, and Dillon combined: 20 minutes; 32 percent of the conference