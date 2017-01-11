Trump Refuses to Take Question From CNN Because It Reported on Russia Allegations
Tuesday night, CNN reported that intelligence officials have alerted Donald Trump to the existence of a document—apparently compiled by a former British intelligence officer at the behest of rival campaigns—which alleges that Trump's campaign engaged in secret coordination with the Russian government because Russia is blackmailing him. (The document does definitively exist, but it's not at all clear that the accusations contained therein are legitimate, and NBC has reported that in fact Trump wasn't ever told about it.)
Wednesday, Trump held a press conference—his first since the election—at which he berated CNN reporter Jim Acosta for representing a "fake news" network and refused to take Acosta's question about Russia. Video above.