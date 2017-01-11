Today in Conservative Media: Obama Talked About Himself Too Much in His Farewell Address

Darren Hauck/Getty Images

A daily roundup of the biggest stories in right-wing media.

Conservative media was dominated by two stories on Wednesday: President-elect Donald Trump’s press conference, in which he addressed new stories about his alleged collaboration with Russia, and President Obama’s farewell speech.

Advertisement



Trump held his first press conference in six months on Wednesday. During the presser, his lawyer offered an explanation for how Trump would mitigate the conflicts of interest between his business holdings and his position atop the executive branch of U.S. government. But much of the press conference was dominated by questions about claims from a dossier—reported by BuzzFeed and CNN Tuesday night—that alleges Trump's campaign coordinated with the Russian government because Russia had compromising information on the president-elect (all of which is unverified). During one exchange, CNN reporter Jim Acosta tried to ask Trump a question, which the president-elect refused to answer. Trump said, “Your organization is terrible. … Don’t be rude. … You are fake news.” Acosta replied that Trump’s conduct was inappropriate.

Conservative media also dedicated significant coverage to deriding President Obama’s farewell speech on Tuesday night. On Fox News, Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity questioned whether Obama’s show of emotion was “crocodile tears,” accused Obama of contributing to “racial division” in America, and called him the “most partisan person.” Ingraham slammed his legacy and said for all of his “strutting” he “destroyed the [Democratic] party.” National Review riffed on the closing line of Obama’s speech, “Yes we did,” with the headline “No, You Didn’t.” The post called Obama a “man who brought no new ideas or insights to the office, only a pointlessly grandiose sense of his own specialness.”