Ex-Wife of Trump Cabinet Nominee Appeared on Oprah to Accuse Him of Physical Abuse

The story of the accusations is somewhat convoluted, as Fierstein now says that she invented the two alleged incidents of physical abuse in question, which were said to have taken place in 1985 and 1986, after "impulsively" filing for divorce and being "counseled then to file an allegation of abuse." But reporting from the time indicates that police responded to the couple's home during the 1986 incident, which took place in May, before Fierstein filed for divorce. Court documents posted by Politico also indicate that Fierstein formally filed a claim of abuse before filing for divorce.