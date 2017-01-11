Alabama Congressman Says Criticism of Jeff Sessions Record Is Result of “War on Whites”

Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions will surely sail through the final vote-tallying hurdle of his confirmation process and be the next attorney general of the United States, despite a reported history of racially insensitive comments. Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee pushed back against Sessions whitewashing of his questionable racial record in public life that raised significant enough concerns to disqualify him from a federal judgeship three decades ago. The pushback on Sessions seems like a legitimate debate to have in the United States Senate given the nature and seriousness of the office. But Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks sees something else secretly lurking within the debate over what constitutes an unacceptable level of racism to hold public office—racism. As in: calling Republican racism racist is, in itself, racist.