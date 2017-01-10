Watch Jeff Sessions’ confirmation hearing live.

Attorney general-nominee Jeff Sessions will get a busy week of confirmation action underway this morning with an appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee. As a sitting senator, Sessions has plenty of friends in the upper chamber. He’ll be introduced this morning by Maine’s Susan Collins , one of the few moderate Republicans in the Senate, and has also been endorsed by South Carolina’s Tim Scott , the sole black Republican in the chamber.

Still, that won’t take the sting off what will happen later in the day: New Jersey Democrat Cory Booker and Georgia Rep. John Lewis plan to make their opposition to Sessions known during their own appearances before the committee. According to the Senate historian, Booker will become the first sitting senator to testify against a colleague during a confirmation hearing. You can watch the action live above.