Protesters in KKK Costumes Removed From Sessions Hearing Before It's Even Started

Screen shot/Twitter

Alabama senator Jeff Sessions' attorney general confirmation hearing is expected to be contentious in part because he once "joked"—while discussing the case of a black man who was murdered by two members of the Ku Klux Klan—that he'd thought the KKK was "OK" until he "learned they smoked pot."

One imagines this and Sessions' other racially questionable beliefs inspired this particular protest before his hearing began on Tuesday:

That took long. First @jeffsessions protesters (posing as KKK members) already kicked out. pic.twitter.com/lUOojYxo6U — Cameron Joseph (@cam_joseph) January 10, 2017