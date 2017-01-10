Protesters in KKK Costumes Removed From Sessions Hearing Before It's Even Started

 Sessions hearing: KKK costume protesters ejected.

Jan. 10 2017 10:03 AM

Protesters in KKK Costumes Were Removed From Jeff Sessions' Confirmation Hearing Before It Even Started

 

This morning at the Russell Building in Washington, D.C.

Screen shot/Twitter

Alabama senator Jeff Sessions' attorney general confirmation hearing is expected to be contentious in part because he once "joked"—while discussing the case of a black man who was murdered by two members of the Ku Klux Klan—that he'd thought the KKK was "OK" until he "learned they smoked pot."

One imagines this and Sessions' other racially questionable beliefs inspired this particular protest before his hearing began on Tuesday:

Here's a National Journal piece (on the Atlantic's website) about the culture of D.C. hearing protests, which are often carried out by individuals who are already well-known to Capitol police. (Hearings are open to the public, so you can't be kept out just because you're a known radical.)