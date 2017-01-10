Watch Obama Tear Up Thanking Michelle One Last Time as President

One of the most emotional parts of President Obama’s farewell speech in Chicago Tuesday night was when he turned his attention to his family. Obama got choked up addressing his wife Michelle and his two daughters, Malia and Sasha (who appeared to be absent for an unknown reason).



“Michelle, girl of the southside, for the past 25 years, you have not only been my wife and mother of my children, you have been my best friend,” Obama said. “You took on a role you did not ask for. And you made it your own. With grace and with grit and with style, and good humor. You made the White House a place that belongs to everybody.”

