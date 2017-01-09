Hey Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin—Thanks!
Meryl Streep criticized Donald Trump at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, mentioning (among other things) the incident in which the president-elect mocked physically disabled Times reporter Serge Kovaleski. So early this morning this happened.
Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017
Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him.......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017
"groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017
(Trump's explanation for his imitation of Kovaleski, incidentally, is not that plausible.)
Four more years of this!