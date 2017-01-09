 Trump tweets about Meryl Streep, mocking disabled reporter.

Hey Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin—Thanks!

Hey Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin—Thanks!

Slate
The Slatest
The Slatest
Your News Companion
Jan. 9 2017 10:07 AM

Hey Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin—Thanks!

trump meryl.
Donald Trump, Meryl Streep.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Kevin Winter/Getty Images and Don Emmert/Getty Images.

Meryl Streep criticized Donald Trump at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, mentioning (among other things) the incident in which the president-elect mocked physically disabled Times reporter Serge Kovaleski. So early this morning this happened.

(Trump's explanation for his imitation of Kovaleski, incidentally, is not that plausible.)

Advertisement

Four more years of this!