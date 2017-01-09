Today In Conservative Media: Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes Speech
A daily roundup of the biggest stories in right-wing media.
Conservative media outlets widely criticized Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes speech, in which the actor denounced the political atmosphere in the U.S. and criticized president-elect Donald Trump, though she did not call him by name. During her acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award, Streep specifically mentioned the incident in which Trump mocked a disabled reporter. She said: “This instinct to humiliate, when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life, because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing.”
Trump then responded to the speech on Twitter, calling Streep “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood” and “a Hillary flunky who lost big.”
As of this publishing, the Daily Caller ran four pieces on its site about the Sunday night speech: “Meryl Streep Just Proved That Nobody Cares What Celebrities Think,” “Meryl Streep Railing Against Trump Is The Moment From The Golden Globe Awards That People Can't Stop Talking About,” “After Meryl Streep Lambasted Him At The Golden Globes, Donald Trump Responds,” and “It Took Just Two Words For Kellyanne To Put Down Streep.”
Breitbart featured the following headlines: “Piers Morgan: Meryl Streep’s ‘Hypocritical’ Golden Globes Speech Was ‘Worst Performance of Her Career’,” “AP ‘Fact Checks’ Trump Tweet About Meryl Streep Being Overrated,” “Meryl Streep Uses Lifetime Achievement Award Speech to Bash Donald Trump.”
The National Review ran a column that called Streep a “moralizing hypocrite,” accusing her of choosing the “lazy method of showing empathy only for someone who shared her own ideals.”
Laura Ingraham dedicated a segment of her radio show Monday to the speech, calling it a “pathetic reaction that the Hollywood monolith has to conservatism” and a “politicization of the arts.” Ingraham then briefly questioned whether Trump had more important things to do than tweet about the movie star’s speech. Then Ingraham’s guest Daniel Henninger, deputy editor of the editorial page of the Wall Street Journal and Fox News contributor, said Streep’s “political correctness” was why Trump won the election.
Sean Hannity’s website also addressed the speech, saying that it was “highly unlikely that Trump was actually mocking [the disabled reporter],” but that “Streep didn't let the facts get in the way.”
In other news
The report that a U.S. Navy ship fired warning shots at Iranian boats on Sunday gained traction in conservative media on Monday. Breitbart ran a Reuters report about the naval action; Laura Ingraham’s site also ran a wire report, under its “Need to Know” heading, which said, “In September, Trump vowed that any Iranian vessels that harass the U.S. Navy in the Gulf would be ‘shot out of the water’”; and the National Review argued that the necessity of the warning shots pointed to President Obama’s failed foreign policy.