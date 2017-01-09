Today In Conservative Media: Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes Speech

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

A daily roundup of the biggest stories in right-wing media.

Conservative media outlets widely criticized Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes speech, in which the actor denounced the political atmosphere in the U.S. and criticized president-elect Donald Trump, though she did not call him by name. During her acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award, Streep specifically mentioned the incident in which Trump mocked a disabled reporter. She said: “This instinct to humiliate, when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life, because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing.”

Advertisement



Trump then responded to the speech on Twitter, calling Streep “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood” and “a Hillary flunky who lost big.”

The National Review ran a column that called Streep a “moralizing hypocrite,” accusing her of choosing the “lazy method of showing empathy only for someone who shared her own ideals.”

Advertisement



Laura Ingraham dedicated a segment of her radio show Monday to the speech, calling it a “pathetic reaction that the Hollywood monolith has to conservatism” and a “politicization of the arts.” Ingraham then briefly questioned whether Trump had more important things to do than tweet about the movie star’s speech. Then Ingraham’s guest Daniel Henninger, deputy editor of the editorial page of the Wall Street Journal and Fox News contributor, said Streep’s “political correctness” was why Trump won the election.

Sean Hannity’s website also addressed the speech, saying that it was “highly unlikely that Trump was actually mocking [the disabled reporter],” but that “Streep didn't let the facts get in the way.”

In other news

