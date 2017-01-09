In a First, Sitting Senator Cory Booker Will Testify Against Colleague Jeff Sessions Nomination

Alex Wong/Getty Images

New Jersey Democratic Senator Cory Booker will testify against fellow Senator Jeff Sessions during his nomination hearing for Attorney General before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. Booker’s testimony would mark the first time a sitting senator testified against a fellow senator’s nomination to a Cabinet post. “The Attorney General is responsible for ensuring the fair administration of justice, and based on his record, I lack confidence that Senator Sessions can honor this duty,” Booker said in a statement Monday night.

Booker will be joined by two other black members of Congress, including civil rights icon Georgia Rep. John Lewis and Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond, to raise questions about Sessions suitability for the top law enforcement position in the country after he was deemed unsuitable for a federal judgeship by the same Senate body during a confirmation hearing in 1986 following allegations of racism.

Advertisement

